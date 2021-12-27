Brokerages Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Brokerages predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post $18.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.86 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.73. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 101.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 102.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ChromaDex by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in ChromaDex by 96.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

