Brokerages Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $163.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.92. Endava has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

