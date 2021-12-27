Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Brokerages predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Harmonic posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.87, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

