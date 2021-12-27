Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,921. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after buying an additional 2,105,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 50.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 80.9% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 630.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,617 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

