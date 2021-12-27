Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KNX stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $61.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
