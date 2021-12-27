Brokerages Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 51,709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $61.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

