Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $79,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,737 shares of company stock worth $1,881,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.