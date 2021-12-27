Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.64. 72,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $943.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

