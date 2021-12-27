Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.64. 72,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $943.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
