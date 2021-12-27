Brokerages Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report $31.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $119.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVOX. Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

LVOX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. 60,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.38. LiveVox has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.43.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth $67,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

