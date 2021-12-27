Brokerages Expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

PPL opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. PPL has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

