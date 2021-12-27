Brokerages Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity posted earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PROG. Stephens cut shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Progenity stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.06. 254,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,382,271. The stock has a market cap of $337.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.19. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

