Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report sales of $545.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $599.30 million and the lowest is $492.36 million. Realty Income reported sales of $418.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

