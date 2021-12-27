Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price at $54.17

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,736 shares of company stock worth $10,358,661. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $2,591,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $1,319,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.