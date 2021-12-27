Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $33.75

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV opened at $23.24 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $749.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.