Brokerages Set NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) PT at $10.50

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in NOW by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 16.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.94.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

