Brokerages Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target at $101.00

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

ZLNDY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. Zalando has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

