Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 101.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,916.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2,789.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.