Brookstone Capital Management Buys 13,825 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

