Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856,526 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 992,149 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 468,949 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 632,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,129 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period.

SGOL opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

