Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.18% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. EQ LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $30.59 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

