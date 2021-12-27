Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Down 4.2%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 14,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,885,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

