Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 118.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,153 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Provides banking services

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.