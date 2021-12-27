Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Steven S. Myers acquired 33,785 shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 9,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,914. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.