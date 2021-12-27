Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

