Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.53 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $16.53 million and $46,174.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.99 or 0.08003746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00075631 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.