Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,667 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,267 shares of company stock valued at $40,037,262 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.19.

Zscaler stock opened at $323.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

