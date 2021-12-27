Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter.

RYT opened at $321.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $247.33 and a 12-month high of $323.03.

