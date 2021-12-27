Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

