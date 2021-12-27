Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CME Group by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,197,000 after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 253,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $228.96 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $232.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day moving average is $211.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

