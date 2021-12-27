Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 72.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,172,000 after purchasing an additional 108,418 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cummins by 130.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cummins by 34.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $213.97 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.71.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

