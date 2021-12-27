Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,150,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $227.90 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.82 and its 200 day moving average is $223.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.