Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119,977 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

