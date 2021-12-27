Camden Capital LLC Boosts Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,753,000 after buying an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after buying an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,854,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

