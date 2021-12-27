Camden Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 986.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $275.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $218.36 and a one year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

