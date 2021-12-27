Camden Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.