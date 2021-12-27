Camden Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NKE stock opened at $165.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

