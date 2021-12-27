Camden Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after purchasing an additional 492,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.