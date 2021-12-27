Camden Capital LLC Sells 373 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

