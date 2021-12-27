Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

