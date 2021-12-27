Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report $54.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.49 million and the highest is $58.70 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.87 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

