Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 2,395 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $540.81 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $367.63 and a 1-year high of $551.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.873 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

