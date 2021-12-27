Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $118.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $321.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

