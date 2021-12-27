Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $204,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

TEL opened at $158.45 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

