Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

