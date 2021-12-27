Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 230 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign stock opened at $157.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average of $262.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.71, a P/E/G ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.