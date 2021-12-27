Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $7.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.54.

CSFFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

CSFFF opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

