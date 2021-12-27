Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of CS opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$2.34 and a one year high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.7036777 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.