Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,066 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.8% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 15,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 793,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $134,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $153.10 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $278.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

