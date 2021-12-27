Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 74,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,160.2% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.