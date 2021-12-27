Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

