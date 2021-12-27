Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Reduced by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.96. 22,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,549. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

